UDF to stage protest on July 12 against cut in funds
The United Democratic Front (UDF) will hold protests in front of all grama panchayat offices in Kozhikode district on July 12 against the government’s decision to reduce funds for local self-government bodies in the State Budget. UDF district chairman K. Balanarayan and general convener M.A. Razak alleged that the funds allocated for general activities and road and non-road maintenance were reduced through a Government Order.
