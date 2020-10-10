UDF takes out protest march, demands CM’s resignation

CM protected suspects in gold smuggling case, says Muneer

The United Democratic Front (UDF) district committee on Friday organised a protest march to the collectorate, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Inaugurating the march, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly M.K. Muneer sought the Chief Minister’s resignation in the light of evidence that a key accused in the gold smuggling case was appointed as consultant with the approval of the Chief Minister’s Office. Mr. Vijayan had degraded himself by encouraging and protecting suspects in the case through the diplomatic channel, he alleged.

Dr. Muneer said the Chief Minister could not feign ignorance about the case following the confession of Swapna Suresh, the key accused, that she had met him on several occasions. If the Chief Minister is adamant not to step down, the UDF will have no recourse but to intensify its agitation, he said.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, said the public by now had seen the real face of the Chief Minister who colluded with the corrupt and looters. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also clarified about the mafia links to the LIFE (Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission project, he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president T. Siddique said the Chief Minister had also violated the oath of office by hiding facts about the appointment of Swapna Suresh. KPCC general secretary K. Praveenkumar and IUML district president Ummer Pandikashala participated.