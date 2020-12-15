UDF symbol found erased in EVM

KOZHIKODE

15 December 2020 00:06 IST

Voting was interrupted for some time at a ward in Vadakara municipality limits after the symbol of a United Democratic Front candidate was found erased in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on Monday.

The fault was at first noticed by a UDF voter, who instantly took it up with the presiding officer. Voting was resumed in the area after fixing the error. Election authorities said they would conduct an inquiry into the incident. UDF leaders from the area alleged that the symbol was erased by their political opponents as part of the attempts to mislead the voters.

