Kozhikode

UDF symbol found erased in EVM

Voting was interrupted for some time at a ward in Vadakara municipality limits after the symbol of a United Democratic Front candidate was found erased in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on Monday.

The fault was at first noticed by a UDF voter, who instantly took it up with the presiding officer. Voting was resumed in the area after fixing the error. Election authorities said they would conduct an inquiry into the incident. UDF leaders from the area alleged that the symbol was erased by their political opponents as part of the attempts to mislead the voters.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 12:07:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/udf-symbol-found-erased-in-evm/article33331626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY