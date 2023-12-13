UDF sweeps bypolls in four panchayat wards in Kozhikode

December 13, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) swept byelections held in four grama panchayat wards in Kozhikode district, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The coalition wrested two seats, one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and another held by an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) rebel, who contested as an Independent in the local body polls in 2020, and retained its two seats.

The bypolls were held in Challivayal, ward 16 of Villiappally grama panchayat; Kodiyura, ward 14 of Vanimel grama panchayat; Pullaloor, ward 5 of Madavoor grama panchayat; and Parammal, ward 13 of Mavoor grama panchayat.

UDF nominee N.B. Prakasan secured 926 votes against Left Democratic Front (LDF)candidate B.S. Jyothi, who received 615 votes in Challivayal. The bypoll was held here after the ward member, P.P. Chandran of the LDF, met with an accident and became bed-ridden.

The byelection in Kodiyura was necessitated by the death of Chelakkadan Kunhamed, who had won the seat as an IUML rebel candidate. Here, Anas Nangandi of the UDF garnered 694 votes to defeat LDF’s T.K. Sukumaran, who managed to get just 250 votes.

At Pullaloor, UDF candidate Siraj Cheruvalath received 610 votes to defeat LDF’s O.K. Abbas, who received 376 votes. The contest in Pullaloor ward was necessitated by the death of K. Juraij, UDF member.

Razak Valappil of the UDF won the Parammal seat defeating his nearest rival Mansoor Ali Parasseri of the LDF. Mr. Valappil received 573 votes against Mr. Parasseri’s 302. The byelection was declared after the death of M.P. Kareem, a UDF member.

Meanwhile, the IUML district committee has claimed that the UDF winning the ward where the LDF government conducted Navakerala Sadas recently, was the reflection of a strong public opinion against the State government. The Navakerala Sadas of the Kuttiyadi constituency was held at Memunda Higher Secondary School in ward 15 of Villiappally panchayat. The UDF wrested the seat from the LDF in the byelection in the nearby ward 16. In 2020, the LDF had won the ward by a margin of 110 votes. However, in the byelection, the UDF candidate won by a margin of 311 votes.