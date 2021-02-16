UDF Senators seek judicial probe into varsity recruitments

UDF Senators’ Forum, a group of Senate members of Calicut University aligned to the United Democratic Front, on Monday sought a judicial probe into the ongoing appointment of faculty members to various departments.
Backlog posts
M. Rajan, P. Rasheed Ahammed, T. Mohammedali, Ali Noufal, and K. Praveen Kumar, functionaries of the forum, told the media that applicants from backward communities had lost around 50 posts because the university Syndicate decided against backlog posts in reservation category.
Despite many requests, the authorities refused to publish the reservation roster, detailing which post was reserved for which category, when the notification for the recruitment was issued. Mr. Ahammed, who is a Syndicate member as well, said that a meeting of the body recently approved the reservation roster. However, his request for a copy of the roster was turned down.
“The university also manipulated the reservation roster for differently abled persons.”
Mr. Ahammed alleged that there was large-scale corruption in the appointments and money was changing hands.
‘Vacancies not reported’
The university was not reporting vacancies in the last grade posts to the Kerala Public Service Commission. It was also trying to regularise the services of those who had put in 10 years as temporary staff.
“We are planning to approach the Supreme Court against all these,” he said.
