UDF seeks inquiry into Panoor bomb blast

April 10, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has urged the Election Commission of India to order an inquiry into the bomb blast at Panoor near Koothuparamba in Kannur on April 4 that killed one person and injured a few others. Koothuparamba is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha segment.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Parakkal Abdulla and N. Venu, functionaries of the UDF campaign committee, claimed on Wednesday that the man who died in the blast was a CPI(M) worker, and those arrested by the police in connection with the case were also linked to the party. They alleged that the incident was a result of the deliberate attempt by the CPI(M) to stock ammunition to create fear among the people as that party was scared of losing the election.

The UDF leaders also accused the police of resorting to a shoddy investigation as they were yet to figure out who made the bombs and for whom. They claimed that many polling agents and booth agents who were involved in the election process were now in fear. The UDF leaders sought a detailed probe into the incident and action against the culprits to ensure free and fair polls.

