UDF seeks CM’s resignation, to hold protest marches

‘CM’s inability to answer questions is proof of his involvement in gold smuggling case’

UDF district committees will take out protest marches to collectorates and the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on July 2.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, will inaugurate the march at Eranhipalam in Kozhikode at 10 a.m., while M.K. Raghavan, MP, will deliver the keynote address.

Announcing the decision, UDF district committee chairman K. Balanarayanan said here on Thursday that the Chief Minister should seek a CBI inquiry into the gold smuggling case, if he was innocent as he claimed. “Swapna Suresh, who was once a confidant of the Chief Minister, has now come out with serious allegations against him. The Chief Minister can no longer hide behind the comment that the Sangh Parivar was working behind Ms. Swapna. His inability to answer the Opposition’s questions is proof enough that he is guilty,” Mr. Balanarayanan said.

He added that the CPI(M) had a specific political agenda behind the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad with the help of SFI activists. “If those who shot Gandhi were Hindu fascists, those who destroyed the Gandhi statue at Payyannur and the Gandhi picture in Wayanad are also fascists. The BJP and the CPI(M) are on the same boat when it comes to their agenda to destroy the Congress,” he said.

UDF district convenor M.A. Razak said the Kozhikode Corporation had become a hub of corruption. “CPI(M) agents are running a parallel administration in the Corporation, as the party gets its fair share in every underhand deal,” he said, adding that the ruling front had a definite role in the Sanchaya scam.

He said the UDF was with the local people in sewage treatment plant (STP) issue at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu. “We are not against STP. But it should not be set up in a way to punish local people. Let the Corporation shift the projects to places with less population density,” he added.

Former District Congress Committee president K.C. Abu and IUML leader Ummer Pandikasala were present.