UDF seeks change in alignment of semi-high speed rail project

KOZHIKODE

28 August 2020 00:18 IST

‘It will displace thousands of families and severely impact environment’

Warning the State government of serious repercussions, the United Democratic Front (UDF) Kozhikode district committee has said that it will oppose tooth and nail the proposed Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod Semi-High Speed Rail Corridor.

Briefing the media here on Thursday, M.K. Raghavan, MP, of the Congress and M.K. Muneer, MLA, of the Indian Union Muslim League, said the proposed alignment of the ₹64,000-crore project to be implemented by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail) would not only displace thousands of families but also severely impact environment in the district.

They urged the government to call an all-party meeting to discuss modification of the alignment. The survey for the project, also known as the Silver Line, was carried out in an unscientific manner in Kozhikode district. The process itself had created a fear psychosis in the minds of the people. Around 3,000 houses will have to be either demolished completely or partially for the project.

Advertising

Advertising

The proposed alignment passes through a densely populated region of Elathur in the district. The residents of the region adjoining the estuary had already borne the brunt of the four railway tracks and an HP depot, they said.