UDF raises doubts over Kozhikode Corporation’s annual fund expenditure claim

April 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

As the Kozhikode Corporation claims to have come at the top in annual fund expenditure and property tax collection during the financial year 2022-23, United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors have come up with the criticism that the figures provided by the civic body do not correspond to the data available in Sanchaya software.

Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita demanded the Corporation to reveal the ‘right’ figures.

The Kozhikode Corporation had claimed on Thursday that it had managed to spend 93.28% of the annual fund and topped the list of civic bodies in the State. Thrissur is listed in the second position having spent 82.7% of funds while Ernakulam is third having spent 76.65%. Kollam Corporation that has spent 67.17% of its funds is at the bottom of the list.

The Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini explained that the achievement was made possible through proper planning of projects and their time-bound completion.

The Corporation also claims to have met 90.034% of its property tax collection target and 97.131% of professional tax target. The Secretary attributed the achievement to the employees in the Revenue wing of the Corporation who worked overtime and held camps at the ward level to clear dues. The UDF council party questioned how the taxes of the 34,000 unnumbered buildings were collected and alleged that the figures were all manufactured.

“Even when the State government promotes e-governance in all aspects, the Corporation bases its budget on tell-tale figures,” Ms. Shobhita said. She challenged the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to explain how much was the total demand and how much the Corporation could actually collect.