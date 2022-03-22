UDF protest disrupts Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting

Mayor denies permission for adjournment motion regarding police action during SilverLine protests

The Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday concluded in less than 10 minutes, probably the shortest in the history of the present council. It was a protest by the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors that resulted in the council winding up its agenda quickly and dispersing for the day.

Mayor Beena Philip, at the beginning of the meeting, denied permission to an adjournment motion proposed by Congress councillor K.C. Shobhita in connection with the police action against anti-SilverLine activists in different parts of the city over the last one week.

The Mayor said Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) councillor K. Moideen Koya had come up with a motion against the SilverLine project in December 2021, which was then discussed for half an hour and voted out. As it had not been six months since that motion, a similar issue could not be permitted as adjournment motion, said the Mayor.

Despite the plea from the opposition that the new motion was not against K-Rail, but the police action, the Mayor went ahead with the proceedings. The UDF members then staged a protest in the council hall until the meeting was dispersed. Meanwhile, the council passed a 24-point agenda. However, the supplementary agenda and a few other motions were postponed.

In the adjournment motion that was denied permission to be presented, Ms. Shobhita had requested the State government to halt the process of laying survey stones for the SilverLine project in view of the tense situation in the State. She pointed out that clashes were taking place in different parts of the State and that women and children were at the forefront of the protests. “The Kozhikode Corporation is turning its face away from genuine issues of the public. Our protest was against this attitude,” Ms. Shobhita later told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] councillor V.K. Mohandas drew the council’s attention towards the drinking water crisis that could affect several parts of the city with the summer heat rising. The Mayor said the Corporation would ensure drinking water supply to the affected areas.