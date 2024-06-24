GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UDF members seek urgent meeting of Calicut varsity Syndicate

Published - June 24, 2024 12:08 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Syndicate members affiliated to the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League in the University of Calicut have urged Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj to urgently call a meeting of the Syndicate to discuss issues concerning students.

In a letter to the vice-chancellor, P. Rasheed Ahammed and C.P. Hamza, pro-IUML members, pointed out that various administrative and academic challenges require immediate attention and resolution. They claimed that the current approach of the nominated Syndicate and the administration smacked of authoritarianism and was contrary to the values of transparency and inclusiveness. It was imperative that the voices of students, faculty, and affiliated colleges were heard and considered in the decision-making process. Academic scheduling, resource allocation, and policy implementation, need urgent attention. Even two weeks after reconstituting the new Syndicate, its meeting was yet to be scheduled. This delay was causing significant concern among the university community. The delay was not only undemocratic but also a denial of justice to those who have been elected to represent the interests of the university’s stakeholders, they added.

In another mail, Syndicate members T.J. Martin and P. Madhu said that applications for new courses and permission to start new colleges had been pending with the university. With the four-year undergraduate programmes set to begin on July 1, the students and the academic community were left with many doubts about the infrastructure available in colleges and the selection of courses. Colleges also required research centres and research guides to launch four-year honours courses. It was up to the Syndicate to grant permission for all these. The Congress-affiliated Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association too has put forth a similar demand.

