UDF members planning no-trust motion against panchayat president in Mavoor

Published - May 31, 2024 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is reportedly planning to issue notice for a non-confidence motion against the president of Mavoor Grama Panchayat, who is an elected member from the Congress.

According to sources, the move follows grama panchayat president K.C. Vasanthi Vijayan’s reluctance to resign from the post even after the district Congress leadership asked her to do so.

The allies of the UDF have been taking turns to assume the post of the grama panchayat president and members of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India and the Indian Union Muslim League have so far been chosen to lead the local body. Ms. Vijayan assumed the post around six months ago. The sources say that the current crisis is also the result of the fissures within the local unit of the Congress. While one section in the party wants her to continue in the post, another wants her removed. Meanwhile, the local IUML leadership is holding talks to sort out the problem.

