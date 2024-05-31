GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

UDF members planning no-trust motion against panchayat president in Mavoor

Published - May 31, 2024 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is reportedly planning to issue notice for a non-confidence motion against the president of Mavoor Grama Panchayat, who is an elected member from the Congress.

According to sources, the move follows grama panchayat president K.C. Vasanthi Vijayan’s reluctance to resign from the post even after the district Congress leadership asked her to do so.

The allies of the UDF have been taking turns to assume the post of the grama panchayat president and members of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India and the Indian Union Muslim League have so far been chosen to lead the local body. Ms. Vijayan assumed the post around six months ago. The sources say that the current crisis is also the result of the fissures within the local unit of the Congress. While one section in the party wants her to continue in the post, another wants her removed. Meanwhile, the local IUML leadership is holding talks to sort out the problem.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.