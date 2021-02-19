UDF members boycott varsity Syndicate meet

United Democratic Front (UDF)-backed members boycotted the Calicut University Syndicate meeting on Friday, alleging that it was convened without properly communicating the agenda to them. They said it was part of attempts to approve backdoor appointments and cover up legal proceedings.
Syndicate member Rasheed Ahamed, who staged a sit-in in front of the meeting hall, alleged that the university was proceeding with the appointment of 116 teachers, including 33 persons in reservation category, without properly following the reservation criteria. “It is part of the trickery to appoint undeserving candidates or candidates of their choice to reservation vacancies by flouting rules,” he claimed.
UDF members, including Mr. Ahamed and N.V. Abdurahiman, who boycotted the meeting, also accused the Vice Chancellor of withholding the official reservation roster with details of persons to be appointed to the reservation vacancies. Though the document was claimed to be approved by the Syndicate, it was not made available for the reference of the Syndicate members nor included in the minutes, they said. They sought the intervention of the Chancellor in the issue and said that the hesitation to release the roster was a clear indication of illegal appointments.
In support of the UDF members’ protest, workers of the Muslim Youth League, Muslim Students Federation and Solidarity of University Employees also staged demonstrations on the university premises.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath