UDF members boycott varsity Syndicate meet

Agenda not communicated in bid to approve illegal appointments, allege protesters

United Democratic Front (UDF)-backed members boycotted the Calicut University Syndicate meeting on Friday, alleging that it was convened without properly communicating the agenda to them. They said it was part of attempts to approve backdoor appointments and cover up legal proceedings.

Syndicate member Rasheed Ahamed, who staged a sit-in in front of the meeting hall, alleged that the university was proceeding with the appointment of 116 teachers, including 33 persons in reservation category, without properly following the reservation criteria. “It is part of the trickery to appoint undeserving candidates or candidates of their choice to reservation vacancies by flouting rules,” he claimed.

UDF members, including Mr. Ahamed and N.V. Abdurahiman, who boycotted the meeting, also accused the Vice Chancellor of withholding the official reservation roster with details of persons to be appointed to the reservation vacancies. Though the document was claimed to be approved by the Syndicate, it was not made available for the reference of the Syndicate members nor included in the minutes, they said. They sought the intervention of the Chancellor in the issue and said that the hesitation to release the roster was a clear indication of illegal appointments.

In support of the UDF members’ protest, workers of the Muslim Youth League, Muslim Students Federation and Solidarity of University Employees also staged demonstrations on the university premises.