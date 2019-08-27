UDF, LDF should rethink anti-Modi plank, says Pillai

BJP State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has urged the UDF and the LDF to rethink on their attitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre.

At a news conference here on Monday, he said that both the coalitions still banked on the anti-Modi plank even after the BJP’s massive Lok Sabha win. Things were now changing with even senior Congress leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Shashi Tharoor supporting the policies of the BJP government on many issues.

He said that Mr. Modi was honoured with the highest civilian award from six Islamic nations. Among these were the recent ones such as the The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in Bahrain and the Order of Zayed in UAE. His diplomatic reach had yielded rich dividends which no other leader in the country had been able to do, Mr. Pillai said.

However, he said that the BJP did not want to rake up a controversy on an issue that had erupted in the Congress party.

Replying to questions on Congress leaders in the State attacking Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor for praising Mr. Modi, he said, “the path is usually more clear for the loudest critics”.

Mr. Pillai said that the NDA would put up a spirited fight in the by-polls to the upcoming the Pala Assembly segment. The NDA leaders would meet on August 30 for a pre-poll discussion. The party’s Kottayam district unit would have a say in the matter, he said.