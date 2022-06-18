UDF hartal against ESZ verdict total in rural Kozhikode

Hartal observed in seven panchayats in Kozhikode

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in seven panchayats in rural Kozhikode against the latest Supreme Court verdict on eco sensitive zones (ESZ) was total. Shops remained closed, as a majority of traders cooperated with the hartal call expressing solidarity with farmers.

UDF leaders said the hartal was total in Narippatta, Vanimel, Koorachundu, Kavilumpara, Panangad, Chakkittappara and Maruthongara panchayats. They claimed that only very few vehicles were spotted on the road. Some educational institutions remained closed.

District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar said the protest was mainly against the LDF government that had “miserably failed to address farmers’ concerns over buffer zone regulations.” He also claimed that the policies and decisions of the government were the major reasons for the unfavourable order.

Mr. Praveenkumar alleged that the recent rural hartal called by the LDF against the SC order was an attempt to hoodwink farmers and cover up the government’s failure in addressing farmers’ needs.