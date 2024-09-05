GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UDF engaging in false campaign over parking facility on Comtrust land, says Kozhikode Mayor

Published - September 05, 2024 11:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip has accused the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of engaging in a false campaign related to the corporation’s permission for a pay-and-park facility on a parcel of land owned by the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory on Oyitty Road in the city.

She told the media on September 5 (Thursday) that the civic body had followed all legal procedures while granting permission to the facility. Ms. Philip alleged that a controversy was being deliberately created on the government acquisition of the factory and its properties, which had nothing to do with the corporation. All the documents were examined and procedures were completed before permitting the private parking facility. There had been no lapse from the corporation council.

The Opposition had not opposed it earlier. Meanwhile, Ms. Philip also sought to counter the UDF allegation that exorbitant amount of money had been spent on the renovation of the corporation building. She asked the Opposition to clarify which part of the works they had a grievance on.

