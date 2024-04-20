GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

UDF demands deployment of Central forces, web cams in Vadakara

April 20, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has demanded deployment of central forces in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency on grounds that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was unleashing violence due to the fear of losing the election. District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar told reporters here on Saturday that he has approached the Election Commission with the demand, in his capacity as the Chief election agent of UDF candidate Shafi Parambil.

“There have not been any effective steps from the part of the police even after the bomb blast in Panoor and the death of a CPI(M) worker. The CPI(M) leaders and the LDF candidate K.K. Shailaja are fully aware of it,” he alleged.

Mr. Kumar said that it was usual for the CPI(M) to capture booths by noon and scare off polling agents of other parties, and hence the demand to set up web cameras in all the booths in the constituency.

He also alleged that there were several people with dual votes in the constituency even in the final voters’ list. He cited some examples and promised to come up with more soon.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / General Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.