UDF councillors stage protest in Kozhikode
A fire had broken out at Cheruvannur-Nallalam zonal office on Tuesday
District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the Kozhikode Corporation office had turned into a business hub of the CPI(M).
He was inaugurating a ‘standing protest’ organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors in front of the Cheruvannur-Nallalam zonal office where a fire broke out in the server room of the civic body on Tuesday. With the office becoming a centre of corruption, the Corporation is constantly losing its legal battles too, Mr. Praveen Kumar alleged.
Delivering the keynote address, Indian Union Muslim League district president Ummer Pandikasala likened the fire in the server room to the incident at the Kerala Secretariat Complex in Thiruvananthapuram two years ago. UDF party leader in the council K.C. Shobhita presided.
