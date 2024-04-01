GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UDF condemns Corporation’s low score in project expenditure

April 01, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front council party of Kozhikode Corporation has blamed the Corporation’s administration for its poor performance in project expenditure as the financial year concluded on Sunday. Inaugurating the dharna in front of the Corporation office on Monday against the treasury related hackles over the third instalment of the project funds, Opposition leader of the Corporation Council K.C. Shobhita pointed out that the Corporation could spend only 38.49% of the funds that have already been allotted.

“Of the 1200 local bodies in the State, Kozhikode Corporation is in the 1,197th position in terms of project expenditure. It is also at the last position in the district,” she said, adding the criminal lethargy and ineptitude of the administrative panel was the reason behind this, and demanded the said panel to give an explanation on the same to the public.

Indian Union Muslim League leader K.C. Moideen Koya, who presided over the dharna vehemently opposed the government’s circular to move the Corporation’s own funds to the treasury. “Besides the third instalment of the general purpose grant, the government has not granted the Road and Non Road Maintenance grant and the second instalment of the Central finance Commission grant. At the same time the Corporation not being able to spend the already sanctioned funds, is a challenge to the public,” he said.

