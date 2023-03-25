UDF complains to Kozhikode Collector about Zonta’s operations at Njeliyanparamba

March 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

As Zonta Infratech Private Limited, the company that recently landed in controversy following the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi, continues operations at Njeliyanparamba, United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation have alleged that the civic body is trying to renew contract with the company despite its “poor track record”.

The UDF council party on Friday met District Collector A. Geetha and sought her intervention in the matter. In their petition, they alleged that the ruling front was pulling the ropes to renew the contract with Zonta Infratech that had expired in November 2022 and urged the Collector to make sure that a more efficient company was roped in for the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant project at Njeliyanparamba.

The WTE project was to be implemented by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), and Zonta Infratech is carrying it out on behalf of the KSIDC. Over the last four years, the company has been carrying out biomining and capping to prepare the ground for the project. The deal is of ₹7.75 crore, of which the Corporation has only paid ₹1.25 crore. The company has demanded that the Corporation pay the remaining amount as it has completed 70% of work. It has also sought renewal of the contract. The Opposition councillors and the engineering wing of the Corporation have pointed out that the company’s claim was false.

“They [Zonta Infratech] have not been able to complete the work in time, despite having extended the contract four times so far. There is a lot of mystery about why the company is still continuing operations,” said K.C. Shobhita, Opposition leader in the council.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has demanded the company remove plastic waste from the yard at Njeliyanparamba and reduce the height of heaps as part of disaster management measures. However, the Opposition dismissed it as eyewash. “The Corporation is playing a game to help Zonta Infratech continue the deal,” said Ms. Shobhita.

Health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree said the company was, at present, in the process of removing refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from the site in keeping with the Corporation’s instructions. “Whether to extend the contract again or to pay the funds they [company] have claimed, is up to the council to decide. So far, the council has not made any such decision,” she added.