UDF clinches BJP seat in Thalassery municipality

The Bharatiya Janata Party lost the Table Gate ward to the United Democratic Front in the byelection held in Thalassery municipality on Wednesday.

Indian Union Muslim League candidate A.K. Sakkaria, who stood as the UDF candidate, defeated BJP’s K. Ajesh by 63 votes in the bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of BJP ward member E.K. Gopinath, who won the ward in 2015 elections.

While the UDF received 663 votes, the BJP secured 600 votes and LDF candidate Musthaq Kalleri was pushed to the third spot with 187 votes.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) candidate T. Prashant won the Edakkad division of Kannur Corporation with 1,276 votes by defeating Congress candidate Shiju Satheesh, who secured 1,020 votes in the byelection. BJP candidate Arun Sridharan got only 147 votes.

In Ezhimala ward of Ramanthali panchayat, V. Pramod of CPI(M) won the seat with 495 votes by defeating V.V. Unnikrishnan, who got 319 votes.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, independent candidate Joy won the Maloth ward of Balal panchayat. He received 736 votes in the byelection. In ward 21 of Kasaragod municipality, independent candidate ‘Computer’ Moideen won the seat by defeating IUML candidate Abdul Muneer by 319 votes.

While Mr. Munneer got 351 votes, Mr. Moideen received 492 votes. A total of 848 voters in the ward polled during the elections.

In ward 22 of the Kasaragod municipality, IUML’s Reetha R won the seat with 321 votes defeating LDF candidate M. Bindu, who managed to get 196 votes.