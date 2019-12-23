Kozhikode

UDF charges police with hostile action

In full force: UDF workers taking out a march in Kozhikode on Sunday in protest against the arrest of their leaders during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In full force: UDF workers taking out a march in Kozhikode on Sunday in protest against the arrest of their leaders during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

‘No difference in action taken by Karnataka and Kerala Chief Ministers’

United Democratic Front (UDF) activists organised a protest rally in the city on Sunday, flaying the arrest and remand of their leaders and fellow workers who joined Saturday’s agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) near the Kozhikode Head Post Office. The protesters alleged that the Kerala Police and the Karnataka Police were equal in terms of assaulting those who fought against the forceful implementation of CAA.

Opening the rally, Kerala Students Union (KSU) State president K.M. Abhijith said the control of the Kerala Police was seemingly taken over by Union Home Minister Amit Shaha.

“There is no difference in action taken against protesters by Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” he alleged.

Condemning police action against 54 Congressmen, including District Congress Committee (DCC) president T. Siddique, the UDF activists also organised local protests in various Assembly constituencies.

Long marches planned

DCC members said they would organise constituency-level secular long marches to expose the hidden provisions in the Act in the days to come.

