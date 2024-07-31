UDF candidates win three of four seats in local body bypolls in Kozhikode

Candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF) won from three of the four local body seats in Kozhikode district where byelections were held on July 30. A Left Democratic Front (LDF) won the remaining ward.

While the LDF retained its seat in Omassery Grama Panchayat, it lost its seat in Ulliyeri Grama Panchayat. The results were declared on July 31.

K. Dvara of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) got elected from the Parakkadavu division of Thooneri Block Panchayat. He polled 2,706 votes against the CPI(M)’s Shijin Puthalath, who got 1,600 votes. R.P. Vineesh of the BJP got 226 votes. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of the IUML member A.K. Umesh, who went abroad after getting a job there.

Ramla Gafoor of the Congress won from the third ward of the Ulliyeri Grama Panchayat by polling 600 votes against Sreeja Haridas of the CPI(M), who got 362 votes. Shobha Rajan of the BJP got 108 votes. Shini Kakkattil of the CPI(M) had resigned from her post here.

U.P. Mammad of the Congress won from Mattumuri ward (no.3) of the Kodiyathur Grama Panchayat. He got 650 votes against Kabeer Kaniyath of the CPI(M), who polled 606 votes. The Social Democratic Party of India’s Subair Poyilkkara got 52 votes, and the BJP’s Abhishek got 24 votes. Here, Shihab Mattumuriyil of the UDF had resigned from his post as the vice-president of the panchayat and later his ward membership.

Beena Padmadasan of the CPI(M) won from the Mangad East ward (no.17) in Omassery Grama Panchayat. She got 488 votes against the UDF’s Anju Areekkal, who got 416 votes. Usha Gopalan of the BJP got 214 votes. Here the CPI(M)’s incumbent member Pankajavalli had passed away.