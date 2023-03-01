ADVERTISEMENT

UDF candidate wins bypoll in Cheruvannur panchayat in Kozhikode

March 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

P. Mumthas of the United Democratic Front (UDF) was elected from Ward 15 of Cheruvannur grama panchayat in Kozhikode district in the byelection held on Wednesday.

She defeated K.C. Asya of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) by 168 votes. The byelection followed the death of LDF member E.T. Radha, who was also the grama panchayat president.

In the 2020 local body election, the UDF got seven seats, while the LDF bagged eight. As per the agreement between the coalition partners in the LDF, Radha, who belonged to the Communist Party of India, was chosen as panchayat president. She passed away on October 7, 2022.

With both the fronts having equal number of seats, N.T. Shijith of the UDF got elected as president through draw of lots. As the UDF has won the bypoll now, he can continue in the post.

