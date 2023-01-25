HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

UDF alleges political intervention in transfer of official probing building number scam

‘Those who made definite inroads into the case being removed’

January 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The transfer of Assistant Commissioner T.A. Antony of the Kozhikode District Crime Branch to Ernakulam has sparked a controversy after the United Democratic Front (UDF) council party of the Kozhikode Corporation alleged political intervention.

Mr. Antony was the investigating officer in the building number scam at the Kozhikode Corporation in which several unauthorised buildings were granted numbers misusing a glitch in the Sanchaya software. It was found that several former and serving Corporation officials and a few real estate agents were involved in the scam. And, as many as 12 cases were registered.

“The District Crime Branch had begun an investigation into two new cases pertaining to the building number scam. However, the investigating officer was transferred. This is suspicious,” said K.C. Shobhita, UDF council party leader in the Corporation council. She alleged that officers who made definite inroads into the case were being removed.

The scam was first investigated by the Assistant Commissioner (Feroke) and as many as seven arrests were made following the initial probe. The case was soon handed over to the District Crime Branch, but before much was done, the investigating officer was changed.

Mr. Antony took over the case three months later but was tied up with several other cases, including the PNB money embezzlement case. He was transferred when he started making inroads into the building number scam case, Ms. Shobhita said. “The investigation was moving in the right direction, which someone could not tolerate. Hence the transfer,” she alleged. The UDF said the transfers were part of a conspiracy to sabotage the investigation.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.