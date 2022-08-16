Udayam society to run SMILE scheme in Kozhikode

Central project aims to make the city free of begging

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 16, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Corporation has launched a Central scheme to make the city free from begging.

Support to Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprises (SMILE) is a project under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The scheme is being implemented in 75 select cities in the country to mark 75 years of Indian Independence.

According to sources, the project report submitted by the Kozhikode Corporation was approved by the Ministry recently. It aims to rehabilitate people who seek alms for a living and those who sleep on pavements and streets by finding jobs and avenues of social security for them. The State government has prepared a list of voluntary organisations in respective cities who are being entrusted with the task. In Kozhikode city, Udayam Charitable Society led by the District Collector is implementing the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was launched in New Delhi on August 12. “Under the SMILE-75 initiative, 75 municipal corporations in collaboration with NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and other stakeholders will cover several comprehensive welfare measures for persons who are engaged in the act of begging with focus extensively on rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counselling, awareness, education, skill development, economic linkages and convergence with other government welfare programmes, etc.,” the Ministry was quoted as saying.

The Udyam Charitable Society is right now running four centres for the rehabilitation and protection of people sleeping on the streets and those who resort to begging. It is working under the guidance of the city corporation and the district administration. The corporation council has submitted a ₹1.2-crore proposal for the operation and maintenance expenses of the four centres to the State government. The Udayam society was set up during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020 to help destitutes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the district administration, around 1,000 people have been rehabilitated so far through different ways. Over 100 have been reunited with their families. Right now, around 400 people are staying at the Udayam centres. The residents are given food, shelter, and medical care along with psycho-social help. They are also trained in skills to earn their own livelihood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
social problems

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app