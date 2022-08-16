Udayam society to run SMILE scheme in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Corporation has launched a Central scheme to make the city free from begging.

Support to Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprises (SMILE) is a project under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The scheme is being implemented in 75 select cities in the country to mark 75 years of Indian Independence.

According to sources, the project report submitted by the Kozhikode Corporation was approved by the Ministry recently. It aims to rehabilitate people who seek alms for a living and those who sleep on pavements and streets by finding jobs and avenues of social security for them. The State government has prepared a list of voluntary organisations in respective cities who are being entrusted with the task. In Kozhikode city, Udayam Charitable Society led by the District Collector is implementing the project.

The project was launched in New Delhi on August 12. “Under the SMILE-75 initiative, 75 municipal corporations in collaboration with NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and other stakeholders will cover several comprehensive welfare measures for persons who are engaged in the act of begging with focus extensively on rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counselling, awareness, education, skill development, economic linkages and convergence with other government welfare programmes, etc.,” the Ministry was quoted as saying.

The Udyam Charitable Society is right now running four centres for the rehabilitation and protection of people sleeping on the streets and those who resort to begging. It is working under the guidance of the city corporation and the district administration. The corporation council has submitted a ₹1.2-crore proposal for the operation and maintenance expenses of the four centres to the State government. The Udayam society was set up during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020 to help destitutes.

According to the district administration, around 1,000 people have been rehabilitated so far through different ways. Over 100 have been reunited with their families. Right now, around 400 people are staying at the Udayam centres. The residents are given food, shelter, and medical care along with psycho-social help. They are also trained in skills to earn their own livelihood.