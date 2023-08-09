HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UCC is Centre’s bid to polarise country, says AIMPLB spokesperson

August 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

S.Q.R. Ilyas, spokesperson of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has sought a united attempt to defeat the Centre’s proposal to bring in a Uniform Civil Code, which, he said, will polarise the country.

He was here on Wednesday to meet leaders of Muslim organisations in Kerala. The board is holding similar meetings in various States across the country.

Mr. Ilyas said that the UCC would affect all sections of people. That was the opinion expressed by various religious leaders with whom the board had held discussions. Protection of personal laws, strengthening of inter-community relations, and convincing religious believers about the importance of the Shariat were the tasks being taken up by the board, he said.

Mr. Ilyas alleged that the Centre came up with the UCC proposal as it wanted to divert attention from serious issues such as price rise and corruption. Since the UCC did not click the way they expected, an attempt was being made to focus on the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. Efforts to enforce the Sangh Parivar’s agenda would hurt the country’s interests, he added. Representatives of the Indian Union Muslim League, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, and the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, among others, attended the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.