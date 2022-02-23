Two youths to be questioned in ambergris seizure case

The seized contraband is worth over ₹2.5 crore in international market, say officials

Officials of the Department of Forests and Wildlife will question the two youngsters who were arrested recently for alleged possession of ambergris (whale vomit).

Ajmal Roshan from Koduvally and M. Sahal from Omassery were arrested from near NGO quarters in the city with 4.3 kg of ambergris in small pieces, on Monday. They were later sent into judicial custody. Sources in the department said the contraband was worth more than ₹2.5 crore in the international market.

The youngsters claimed that they had procured ambergris from a person in Indonesia for ₹60 lakh a year ago, as it was cheaply available there. They were trying to sell it for ₹50 lakh a kg in Kozhikode.

Officials of the forest flying squad and Thamarassery range officials, in a joint operation, posed as buyers to trap the duo who had approached several people in the district.

“There has been a rise in the number of such cases of late, as the people of Kerala are getting to know the value of ambergris,” said Thamarassery Range Officer N.K. Rajeev Kumar. Ambergris, also known as ‘whale vomit’, is the digestive excretion of sperm whales, and it is used to fortify fragrance in perfumes.