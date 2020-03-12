Kozhikode

Two youths killed in an accident near the Paliyekkara toll plaza

Two youths were killed when their motorcycle collided with an earthmover near the Paliyekkara toll plaza on Wednesday. The deceased were idenfied as Athul Sabu, 23, and Sarat Sebastian, 23, of Thiruvambadi, Kozhikode. Students of Little Flower Engineering Institute, Kalamassery, they were going home as their college was closed following the COVID-19 scare.

