ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths from Ernakulam arrested on charge of raping nursing student

February 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaba police on Tuesday arrested two youths from Ernakulam on charge of raping a nursing student recently.

Their names were given as Ambadi, 19, and Amal, 20. Both of them were produced in court later. According to sources, the incident happened at a rented facility on the Kozhikode mini bypass road on Saturday night. It came to light when the girl approached the police on Monday.

The girl was allegedly given liquor laced with sedatives ahead of the alleged sexual assault. The accused, who are her friends, reportedly abandoned her near the KSRTC bus stand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The girl was staying at a paying guest facility. It was some of her classmates who learnt about the incident first and informed the college authorities. Later, she revealed details during a counselling session. A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US