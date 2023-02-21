Two youths from Ernakulam arrested on charge of raping nursing student

February 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kasaba police on Tuesday arrested two youths from Ernakulam on charge of raping a nursing student recently.

Their names were given as Ambadi, 19, and Amal, 20. Both of them were produced in court later. According to sources, the incident happened at a rented facility on the Kozhikode mini bypass road on Saturday night. It came to light when the girl approached the police on Monday.

The girl was allegedly given liquor laced with sedatives ahead of the alleged sexual assault. The accused, who are her friends, reportedly abandoned her near the KSRTC bus stand.

The girl was staying at a paying guest facility. It was some of her classmates who learnt about the incident first and informed the college authorities. Later, she revealed details during a counselling session. A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.