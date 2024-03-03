ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths charred to death in Kozhikode accident

March 03, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Kozhikode

The police are checking closed-circuit television footage from the area

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were charred to death at Koduvally in Kozhikode district after their motorcycle hit an electric post and went up in flames on March 3 morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jasir, a native of Kinalur near Balussery, and Abhinand, who hailed from Kannadippoyil.

According to local sources, the vehicle caught fire because of the force with which it hit the post. The motorcycle was completely destroyed.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The police are now checking closed-circuit television footage from the area. The bodies have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

