GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths charred to death in Kozhikode accident

The police are checking closed-circuit television footage from the area

March 03, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were charred to death at Koduvally in Kozhikode district after their motorcycle hit an electric post and went up in flames on March 3 morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jasir, a native of Kinalur near Balussery, and Abhinand, who hailed from Kannadippoyil.

According to local sources, the vehicle caught fire because of the force with which it hit the post. The motorcycle was completely destroyed.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The police are now checking closed-circuit television footage from the area. The bodies have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.