Two youths arrested with ganja in Kozhikode

December 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force arrested two Karnataka natives with 3.4 kg of ganja from Thamarassery on the night of December 2. The suspects Pajeer Amjad, 28, and Anzar Navas, 28, were nabbed when they arrived near Koodaranhi bus stand at 9.45 p.m. According to police sources, the accused, hailing from Mangaluru, were secretly working for local drug pushers in the northern Kerala region. They were reportedly arrested when they were devivering the smuggled package to a drug pusher at Kakkadampoyil.