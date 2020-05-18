Two-year-old tests positive in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

18 May 2020 19:06 IST

A two-year-old, whose pregnant mother was earlier tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and a 37-year-old man from Thottilppalam are the new COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode district on Monday.

According to V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, the child had arrived from Dubai along with his mother on May 8 morning. Both had been home-quarantined thereafter.

The Thottilppalam native had reached the Calicut airport on March 16 from Abu Dhabi. He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital after symptoms were noticed during a screening at the airport.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of patients from Kozhikode now stands at 11. Apart from them, one each from Malappuram and Kasaragod are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A total of 5,783 people are under surveillance now, including 488 expatriates. Thirty-three of them, including 15 who returned from abroad, are at the medical college hospital. As many as 287 expatriates have been home-quarantined, while 201 are at COVID care centres.