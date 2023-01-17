Two wild boars shot dead at Kottooli in Kozhikode

January 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two wild boars were shot dead at Meenpalakunnu near Kottooli in Kozhikode city on Sunday night as local residents grew restless over repeated attacks by boars.

It was only three months ago that two boars were shot dead at the same place. “Though there was a reprieve from boar menace after that, it escalated recently, and we had to take action,” councillor M.N. Praveen said.

It is the for the first time that wild boars are being shot dead within the Corporation limits on the orders of the Corporation Secretary, after the State government passed on the responsibility to local bodies. C.M. Balan and Chandramohan, empanelled shooters under the Forest department, were entrusted with the task, while local residents assisted them.

“Boarlets have started wandering into human habitats. They destroy crops like tapioca, jackfruit, and yam. They create havoc over food waste also,” the councillor said.

Meenpalakkunnu, which comes under the Civil Station Ward of the Kozhikode Corporation, is rich with wetlands and a mangrove ecosystem, which is the ideal habitat for wild boars. Locals suspect the boars might have been brought in during the floods in 2018. A man was seriously injured in a wild boar attack in the locality three months ago following which the first boar hunt was launched.

Meanwhile, the shooters are apprehensive about hunting boars at Kottooli as it is a thickly populated area unlike the rural belt where the animals are often found. “They are worried that the bullets could harm someone if they misfired and hence are very cautious,” Mr. Praveen said, adding that more hunts might be needed considering the rising population of wild boars.