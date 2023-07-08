Two-wheeler riders top list of road rule violators in Kozhikode

July 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even after the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) launched a stringent enforcement drive using Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras, two-wheeler riders are seemingly reluctant to follow road safety instructions. Updated figures available with the MVD confirm that two-wheeler riders top the list of road safety rule violators.

Last month, the MVD registered over 5,500 cases in Kozhikode district against motorbike riders, including pillion riders, for not wearing helmets. According to MVD officials, there was another section of riders who were caught by road enforcement squads. Notices were being prepared against a few who fled on seeing checking squads, they added.

In the wake of continuing negligence, enforcement action will be strengthened with focus on speed rule violations. As per the revised rules, the speed limit is 50-kmph for roads within city limits and 60-kmph for other roads. AI cameras have already been set to function accordingly.

In Kozhikode district, there are 63 AI cameras to check traffic rule violations. The majority of the cameras cover prime stretches of the Kozhikode-Kannur, Kozhikode-Palakkad and Kozhikode-Wayanad roads. There are proposals to cover more locations on the national and State highways in the district.

According to MVD officials, many light motor vehicle drivers are yet to take the seatbelt rule seriously. Last month alone, over 3,000 cases were registered against such violators. The AI cameras installed in Perambra and Mukkom have exposed the highest number of violations.

MVD sources said over 15,000 road rule violations were recorded within a month of installing AI cameras. Challans have been sent to about 10,000 persons by post. The rest are being prepared with the support of the camera surveillance team.

“In some locations, riders were found adopting tricky ways to cover number plates to evade the cameras. Such cases can be identified easily and the legal consequences will be very serious,” said a senior MVD official.

