December 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

A two-wheeler rider was killed after he came under the wheels of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Mukkom on Wednesday. The police identified the victim as B. Shajil, a native of Palakkad. The accident took place at 3 p.m. when the SUV driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Police sources said the vehicle that caused the accident did not have a renewed motor insurance policy.

