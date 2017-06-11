Two tourists killed in accident

Two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a truck on the National Highway at Thondayad near here on Saturday.
From Kollam
The police identified the victims as Sivadasan, 70, and his two-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya, natives of Kollam district.
The two, along with nine other family members from Mynagappally, were going to the Mookambika temple.
Six injured
Six others in the car also sustained injuries in the accident which occurred around 4.30 p.m.
The police said the car hit the truck, which was parked on the road. The vehicle was destroyed in the incident. It was suspected that the driver fell asleep.
