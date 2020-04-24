Two sustain burns in freak accident

Two persons sustained injuries in a freak explosion while burning waste materials near their house at Keezhur near Payyoli in Kozhikode district on Friday. The two, K.V. Narayanan and his son Biju, were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the incident.

According to the Payyoli police, the explosion took place when the father and the son were trying to burn waste materials kept inside a metal waste bin. In the explosion, the door of a nearby toilet and a few construction equipment were also destroyed. The injury of Mr. Narayanan and his son were not serious in nature, they said.

Though the bomb squad and forensic experts examined the spot, they were yet to get any scientific evidence on the explosive. Police sources said investigation would be conducted to check whether the exploded material was purposefully kept inside the fire bin to endanger the family.

The police also registered a case against the two injured persons for carelessly handling explosives. Police sources said they would be quizzed soon to get more details about the incident.