Two suspects held for highway robbery

December 19, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Kozhikode

A special squad of the Kozhikode Rural Police has arrested two key suspects involved in a major daylight robbery on the Thamarassery Ghat road in which a Maharashtra native lost ₹68 lakh. Ernakulam native Kalathil Thomas, 40 and Thrissur native A. Shamon, 23, were nabbed on Sunday after a four-day long State-wide search based on the Closed circuit television camera visuals.

Police sources said the search was continuing for other suspected gang members who arrived at the crime scene in two cars. Maharashtra native was allegedly attacked on December 13 while he was proceeding to Koduvally in his car for purchasing gold. According to police sources, the robbers were part of a gang specialised in chasing unaccounted money carriers and businessmen.

