Two students killed in accident

Kozhikode

10 June 2021 22:11 IST

Two students were killed in a motorcycle accident at Kuttippala near Mambatta in Mukkom on Thursday. The victims were identified as Ananthu Krishnan, 19, and his relative Sneha Pramod, 14. A tipper lorry hit the motorbike.

The incident took place around 12.15 p.m. when both of them were on their way home after collecting Sneha’s textbooks from a school near Mukkom. According to eyewitnesses, the two died on the spot.

The Mukkom police said they arrested the tipper lorry driver on the charge of reckless driving. The bodies of the victims were moved to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

