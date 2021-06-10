Kozhikode

Two students killed in accident

Two students were killed in a motorcycle accident at Kuttippala near Mambatta in Mukkom on Thursday. The victims were identified as Ananthu Krishnan, 19, and his relative Sneha Pramod, 14. A tipper lorry hit the motorbike.

The incident took place around 12.15 p.m. when both of them were on their way home after collecting Sneha’s textbooks from a school near Mukkom. According to eyewitnesses, the two died on the spot.

The Mukkom police said they arrested the tipper lorry driver on the charge of reckless driving. The bodies of the victims were moved to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 10:12:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/two-students-killed-in-accident/article34783973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY