Two students from Kozhikode score over 99 percentile in JEE (Main)

Two students from Kozhikode have scored 99 percentile and above in the first session of the JEE (Main) 2022. They are Sanah Rehiman who scored 99.48 and Bharath Sajeev (99.38).

The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday. The students attributed their entry into the elite list of top percentiles in JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts, and their strict adherence to their learning schedule. While JEE (Advanced) is only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology, JEE (Main) is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies and other Centrally-aided engineering colleges.