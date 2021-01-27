Two students drown in sea

KOZHIKODE

27 January 2021 23:38 IST

Two students of a private aviation academy here drowned in sea near the Kozhikode beach on Tuesday.

According to sources, P.S. Arshad (18) of Panamaram, Ajay (18) of Nadavayal, both in Wayanad, and Jerin (24) of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, had gone for a bath at the beach near the Lion’s Park. The three of them, however, were caught in the high tide. Later, though Arshad and Ajay were rescued and taken to a city hospital, the former died. Jerin’s body was found later. Ajay has now been discharged from the hospital.

