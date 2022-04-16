Two students drown in river in Kozhikode

A 24-year-old boy and a 14-year old girl drowned in the Vilangad river near Nadapuram in Kozhikode district on Saturday. The victims were identified as Hrithin Pappachan and Ashmy Babu, who were relatives.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. when the two were playing in the river along with their friends. Another girl escaped with minor injuries.

A sudden rise in the water level reportedly claimed the lives of the students. Though Ashmy was taken out of the water soon, she succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.