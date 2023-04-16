ADVERTISEMENT

Two students drown at Arippara falls in Kozhikode

April 16, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Three others who had jumped into the waterfall to save the drowned students were saved by locals and life guards

Two students, part of a tourist group from Palazhi in the city, drowned at Arippara falls, a popular tourist spot in Anakkampoyil near Thiruvambadi, on Sunday afternoon. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Ashwant Krishna and 13-year-old Abhinav.

The children were part of a 14-member group that had been on a picnic to Arippara. The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday. Three others who had jumped into the waterfall to save the drowned students were saved by the local people and life guards at the tourism centre. The two students died on the way to the hospital.

