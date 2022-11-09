Two shops gutted on Mavoor Road in Kozhikode

Two mobile servicing shops were gutted in a fire that broke out on Mavoor Road in Kozhikode on Wednesday morning. No injuries or casualties were reported. Firefighters attached to the fire and rescue service stations at Kozhikode beach, Vellimadukunnu, and Meenchanda were deployed to douse the flames. The blaze could have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Mobile phones, iPads, tablets, and computer accessories worth several lakhs were destroyed in the fire, officials said.
